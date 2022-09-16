Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] moved down -2.18: Why It’s Important

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.68%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that EXPEDIA INVITES FANS TO “TRAVEL LIKE MEMO” TO BELOVED GOALIE’S HOMETOWN OF MEXICO CITY.

Two Travelers Will Be Chosen to Experience Memo Ochoa’s Curated Itinerary and Meet Their Idol.

Today, Expedia® announced “Travel like Memo,” a partnership with Mexican professional soccer goalie Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa that celebrates Memo’s vibrant hometown of Mexico City. Through a curated itinerary, Ochoa and Expedia highlight the goalie’s favorite spots, from where to eat stuffed churros in Coyoacán to finding the best city views at the St. Regis Hotel. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a travel experience from Expedia to Mexico City and a meet-and-greet with the soccer star.

Over the last 12 months, EXPE stock dropped by -28.77%. The one-year Expedia Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.98. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.59 billion, with 157.29 million shares outstanding and 151.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, EXPE stock reached a trading volume of 3612818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $143.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.77, while it was recorded at 109.42 for the last single week of trading, and 148.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,232 million, or 97.80% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,633,009, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,542,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $775.33 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -15.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 24,289,599 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 23,311,809 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 102,988,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,589,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,709,718 shares, while 217 institutional investors sold positions of 4,012,961 shares during the same period.