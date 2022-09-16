Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is -6.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.13 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on September 10, 2022 that Exelixis Announces Dose-Escalation Results from the Phase 1 STELLAR-001 Trial Evaluating XL092 Alone and in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO 2022.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

– Both single-agent XL092 and XL092 in combination with atezolizumab demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety in a heavily pretreated patient population –.

– XL092 demonstrated preliminary clinical activity similar to that observed with cabozantinib in phase 1 across a range of solid tumors and dose levels, with a manageable safety profile –.

Exelixis Inc. stock is now -6.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXEL Stock saw the intraday high of $17.41 and lowest of $17.015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.40, which means current price is +4.64% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 2542979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $27.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

How has EXEL stock performed recently?

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.83, while it was recorded at 17.46 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.98 and a Gross Margin at +96.32. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.70.

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $4,748 million, or 89.90% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,556,731, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,064,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.14 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $304.64 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly 5.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 30,232,522 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 21,284,530 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 225,673,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,190,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,644,538 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,004,218 shares during the same period.