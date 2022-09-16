Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is -11.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] loss -7.04% or -0.51 points to close at $6.73 with a heavy trading volume of 2874435 shares. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Webcast on August 9, 2022.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

It opened the trading session at $7.15, the shares rose to $7.23 and dropped to $6.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UUUU points out that the company has recorded -18.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 2874435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 183.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.26. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $375 million, or 35.17% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 8,037,476, which is approximately -49.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,895,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.13 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.67 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 1.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 12,308,385 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 18,411,576 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 24,938,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,658,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,859,494 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,131,261 shares during the same period.