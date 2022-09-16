Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] Revenue clocked in at $10.91 billion, down -32.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE: EMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.19%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Eastman Provides Update on Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) provided an update on its third-quarter 2022 financial results.

Third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be approximately $2.00. Previous expectations were for solid growth compared to third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.46.

Over the last 12 months, EMN stock dropped by -21.42%. The one-year Eastman Chemical Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.17. The average equity rating for EMN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.96 billion, with 124.80 million shares outstanding and 122.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, EMN stock reached a trading volume of 3825350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMN shares is $111.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Eastman Chemical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Eastman Chemical Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $87, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on EMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Chemical Company is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, EMN shares dropped by -18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.54, while it was recorded at 89.32 for the last single week of trading, and 106.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastman Chemical Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.02. Eastman Chemical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Eastman Chemical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Chemical Company go to 8.64%.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,730 million, or 88.60% of EMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,849,042, which is approximately -0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 10,002,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.38 million in EMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $732.19 million in EMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Chemical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE:EMN] by around 5,595,271 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 6,454,848 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 94,254,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,305,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,733 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,233 shares during the same period.