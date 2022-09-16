Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] moved up 1.45: Why It’s Important

Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: CVT] closed the trading session at $5.60 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.415, while the highest price level was $5.75. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Cvent to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that its CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal and Senior Vice President & CFO, Billy Newman will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.46 percent and weekly performance of 7.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 604.86K shares, CVT reached to a volume of 3189270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVT shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cvent Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cvent Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cvent Holding Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

CVT stock trade performance evaluation

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, CVT shares dropped by -11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.82. Cvent Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.66.

Cvent Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,565 million, or 95.00% of CVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVT stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 397,745,049, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 12,552,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.29 million in CVT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $56.0 million in CVT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cvent Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:CVT] by around 8,970,014 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,680,312 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 445,390,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,040,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 906,007 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,194,794 shares during the same period.