Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] fell -94.64% so far this year. What now?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] gained 2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Cryptyde enters into definitive agreement to acquire Forever 8 Fund, LLC, a fintech company, to drive revenue and power future of Web3.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Forever 8 Fund, LLC is an established e-commerce finance player that has seen consistent growth over the past 18 months.

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) today announced that it has executed an agreement to acquire all of the membership interests of Forever 8 Fund, LLC, an e-commerce fintech company (“Forever 8”), for up to $56.4 million through a combination of equity, convertible notes and debt assumption, along with a further $37 million in contingent cash or equity consideration. The transaction stands to bring Cryptyde significant revenue in the back half of 2022 and provide a stable foundation for the future.

Cryptyde Inc. represents 31.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.68 million with the latest information. TYDE stock price has been found in the range of $0.7902 to $0.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, TYDE reached a trading volume of 5188501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for TYDE stock

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.76 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9977, while it was recorded at 0.7970 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]

33 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 3,331,483 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,043 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 142,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,634,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,898 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 573,280 shares during the same period.