Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is 1.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.20 at the close of the session, down -0.96%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Clean Energy Supplied Fuel for Inaugural Bunkering of First Maritime LNG-powered Ship Deployed on US West Coast.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, supplied fuel for the first bunkering with liquified natural gas (LNG) of Pasha Hawaii’s new container ship MV George III. This was the first LNG bunkering of a container ship on the U.S. West Coast. Clean Energy worked with World Fuel Services and West Coast Clean Fuels to supply the ship with over 300,000 gallons of the clean fuel.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is now 1.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNE Stock saw the intraday high of $6.29 and lowest of $5.985 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.69, which means current price is +54.23% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 2798443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 49.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -19.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $627 million, or 46.80% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 16,027,484, which is approximately -2.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,100,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.42 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.72 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 19.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 11,076,056 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,879,706 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 84,178,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,134,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,522,361 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,807,513 shares during the same period.