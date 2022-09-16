Citigroup lifts Hess Corporation [HES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] slipped around -3.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $124.95 at the close of the session, down -2.45%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2022.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

Hess Corporation stock is now 68.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HES Stock saw the intraday high of $126.30 and lowest of $122.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 131.43, which means current price is +69.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 2465127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hess Corporation [HES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $135.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $94, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HES stock performed recently?

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.37, while it was recorded at 125.23 for the last single week of trading, and 102.50 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.84. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hess Corporation [HES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 67.77%.

Insider trade positions for Hess Corporation [HES]

There are presently around $33,824 million, or 89.40% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 46,686,508, which is approximately 0.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,631,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 4.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 22,940,215 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 14,258,899 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 233,501,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,700,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,045,875 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,969,702 shares during the same period.