Chardan Capital Markets lifts Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.26 at the close of the session, down -4.28%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Solid Power to Present at Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power”) (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its participation in the upcoming Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference to be held September 7-9, 2022. Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting. Mr. Campbell and Kevin Paprzycki, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in small group meetings as part of the conference.

Solid Power’s presentation at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. ET on Friday, September 9, 2022. A live webcast link of the presentation can be accessed via the link provided below or by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

Solid Power Inc. stock is now -28.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $6.92 and lowest of $6.245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.85, which means current price is +19.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 3156515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 172.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

How has SLDP stock performed recently?

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -978.83 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +466.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99.

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.10 and a Current Ratio set at 36.10.

Insider trade positions for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]

There are presently around $250 million, or 21.70% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,875,112, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; KIM, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.3 million in SLDP stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $31.3 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 14,811,577 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,723,702 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,391,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,926,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,876,896 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,699,790 shares during the same period.