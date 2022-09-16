Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Revenue clocked in at $5.86 billion, down -47.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.66 at the close of the session, up 3.54%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship – Sun Princess®.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Epic Sphere Atrium, First Ever Geodesic Dome, Innovative Entertainment Venues and Premium Suites Headline the Largest Princess Ship Ever Built.

Princess Cruises today revealed a stunning new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship ever that will accommodate over 4,000 guests. The new Sun Princess boasts stunning views, expansive venues, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next level stateroom accommodations while remaining true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics inspired by the Seawitch icon and popularized in the original “Love Boat” TV series and returning the venerable “Sun Princess” name back into operation.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -47.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $9.89 and lowest of $9.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.89, which means current price is +30.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 2757155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.09 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -12.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.97. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $234 million, or 16.50% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,002,403, which is approximately 0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,078,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.08 million in CUK stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $14.88 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 2,632,255 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,729,538 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,886,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,247,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,121 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 735,455 shares during the same period.