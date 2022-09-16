CapitalOne slashes price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] – find out why.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.13 during the day while it closed the day at $10.91. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Topline Data from Phase III Trial of LINZESS® (linaclotide) in Pediatric Patients Aged 6-17 with Functional Constipation.

– Study met primary and secondary endpoints –.

– Results add to body of data supporting the safety of linaclotide for this patient population –.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRWD stock has declined by -5.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.30% and lost -6.43% year-on date.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $1.67 billion, with 153.30 million shares outstanding and 150.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 2764678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.50 and a Current Ratio set at 26.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,944 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,890,220, which is approximately 84.981% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.81 million in IRWD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $162.75 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 33,705,252 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 21,299,632 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 123,155,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,160,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,397,664 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,903 shares during the same period.