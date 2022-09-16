BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell -7.36% so far this year. What now?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.55%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that BioCryst Names Dr. Bill Sheridan Chief Development Officer and Appoints Dr. Ryan Arnold Chief Medical Officer.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Dr. Bill Sheridan will become chief development officer and will focus on advancing the company’s significant pipeline of development candidates. Dr. Ryan Arnold has been appointed as the company’s new chief medical officer.

Dr. Arnold joins Dr. Sheridan and Dr. Helen Thackray, the company’s chief research and development officer, as physicians on the company’s leadership team.

Over the last 12 months, BCRX stock dropped by -14.86%. The one-year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.89. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.33 billion, with 185.60 million shares outstanding and 184.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, BCRX stock reached a trading volume of 2653715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $18.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BCRX stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

BCRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.20%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,933 million, or 82.90% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,987,418, which is approximately -0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,810,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.19 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $163.08 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 42,149,986 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 18,482,444 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 90,044,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,677,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,205,502 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,915,313 shares during the same period.