Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell -28.72% so far this year. What now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] slipped around -1.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $72.42 at the close of the session, down -1.54%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2022. The company had 225,065,760 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022.

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock is now -28.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBY Stock saw the intraday high of $75.08 and lowest of $71.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.97, which means current price is +12.65% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 3535620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $79.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BBY stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 125 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 179.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BBY stock performed recently?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.66, while it was recorded at 74.74 for the last single week of trading, and 88.20 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $13,205 million, or 84.50% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,030,479, which is approximately -1.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,596,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $855.46 million in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

384 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 19,843,037 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 15,954,193 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 146,535,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,333,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,820,572 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,013,171 shares during the same period.