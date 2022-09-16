Barclays slashes price target on Navient Corporation [NAVI] – find out why.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.83%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Remondi will deliver remarks at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 27.

Over the last 12 months, NAVI stock dropped by -40.63%. The one-year Navient Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.16. The average equity rating for NAVI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.94 billion, with 146.00 million shares outstanding and 136.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, NAVI stock reached a trading volume of 3383147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navient Corporation [NAVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on NAVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43.

NAVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Navient Corporation [NAVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, NAVI shares dropped by -18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.63, while it was recorded at 14.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navient Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.73 and a Gross Margin at +77.95. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85.

NAVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 7.42%.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,412 million, or 97.00% of NAVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,867,433, which is approximately -9.754% of the company’s market cap and around 3.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,661,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.27 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $158.4 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly 1.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 6,123,587 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 8,470,055 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 88,781,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,375,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 853,023 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,214 shares during the same period.