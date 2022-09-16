Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] moved up 0.88: Why It’s Important

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Aurora to Host Analyst & Investor Day.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) will host an Analyst & Investor Day on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at its autonomous trucking terminal in Dallas. The company will provide a deep dive into its Aurora Horizon roadmap to launch. Keynote presentations by Aurora executives are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT and are expected to conclude by 11:45 a.m EDT.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The presentations will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentations.

A sum of 5103237 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.70M shares. Aurora Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $3.07 and dropped to a low of $2.7401 until finishing in the latest session at $2.88.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.9. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $7.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.00 and a Current Ratio set at 21.00.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $847 million, or 45.90% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 59,776,350, which is approximately 7.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.52 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $110.63 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 52,720,287 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,493,235 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 238,819,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,032,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,331,063 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,926,424 shares during the same period.