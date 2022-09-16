Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] is -37.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] closed the trading session at $5.64 on 09/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.435, while the highest price level was $6.05. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Approval of Science Based Targets to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMP) (NYSE: AMBP) a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans, received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

SBTi has approved AMP’s plan to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% as consistent with achieving a trajectory to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The plan to reduce absolute scope 3 by 12.3% by 2030 meets the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals and is in line with best practice. This supports the United Nations and Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 objective of net zero emissions by 2050.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.54 percent and weekly performance of -10.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, AMBP reached to a volume of 11014019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $8.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

AMBP stock trade performance evaluation

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $641 million, or 19.10% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,154,743, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., holding 9,730,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.88 million in AMBP stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33.98 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly 167.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 21,659,243 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 15,559,856 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 76,431,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,650,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,492,259 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,919,018 shares during the same period.