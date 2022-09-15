why Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $649.06

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] slipped around -0.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $182.06 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community event:.

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference Thursday, September 8, 2022 4:00 p.m. PDT.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now -1.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $183.9599 and lowest of $178.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 213.63, which means current price is +29.57% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 5631920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $649.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $700, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 600 to 620.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 86.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.31, while it was recorded at 185.01 for the last single week of trading, and 177.32 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.98%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $47,634 million, or 89.60% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,038,383, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,366,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.58 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 26,016,690 shares. Additionally, 605 investors decreased positions by around 24,878,712 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 210,743,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,639,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,300,278 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,610 shares during the same period.