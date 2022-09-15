why Flowserve Corporation [FLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.92

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] slipped around -2.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.43 at the close of the session, down -7.66%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Flowserve Corporation Provides Update on the 2022 Third Quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Third quarter earnings per share (“EPS”) expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 18 to 22 cents due to certain unanticipated, period-specific issues.

Continue to expect bookings to exceed $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter based on supportive traditional and energy transition end-markets.

Flowserve Corporation stock is now -7.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLS Stock saw the intraday high of $29.58 and lowest of $27.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.39, which means current price is +5.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 930.26K shares, FLS reached a trading volume of 3088561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $36.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLS stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLS shares from 42 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

How has FLS stock performed recently?

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, FLS shares dropped by -18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.39, while it was recorded at 30.66 for the last single week of trading, and 31.79 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50.

Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 14.59%.

Insider trade positions for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

There are presently around $3,751 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,106,192, which is approximately 107.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,636,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.25 million in FLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $306.48 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly -0.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 17,062,517 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 12,920,164 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 101,944,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,926,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,100,582 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,609,582 shares during the same period.