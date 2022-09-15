why CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.25

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.86%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX,” “we,” or “our”) today announced the pricing of $500 million of its 7.375% senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at a price to the public of 100.0% of their face value. The offering is expected to close on September 26, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed by all of CNX’s wholly owned restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility.

CNX intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes, together with any borrowings under the CNX credit facility as necessary, (i) to purchase up to $350 million aggregate principal amount (the “Tender Cap”) of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) pursuant to the tender offer that commenced concurrently with the offering of the Notes and (ii) to repay borrowings under our revolving credit facility.

Over the last 12 months, CNX stock rose by 49.22%. The one-year CNX Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.44. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.39 billion, with 194.02 million shares outstanding and 183.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CNX stock reached a trading volume of 3673204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CNX stock. On April 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNX shares from 19 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.61 and a Gross Margin at +55.80. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18.

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,288 million, or 98.20% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,425,699, which is approximately -2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,689,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.59 million in CNX stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $285.67 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -30.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 19,681,152 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 23,600,226 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 138,695,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,976,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,978,279 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,683,777 shares during the same period.