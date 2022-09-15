why CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.71

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Earnings Guidance.

Reported Q2 2022 earnings of $0.28 and $0.31 per diluted share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively.

Full year 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance increased to $1.37-$1.39, representing an increase of 9% at the midpoint compared to full year 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CNP stock rose by 27.63%. The one-year CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.85. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.46 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 628.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 4238518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 32.75 for the last single week of trading, and 29.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -0.40%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,468 million, or 91.80% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,297,298, which is approximately 2.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 54,806,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly -5.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 40,890,574 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 43,553,263 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 479,452,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,896,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,593,942 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 7,434,076 shares during the same period.