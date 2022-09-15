Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on September 12, 2022 that MUFG expands financing platform to hospitality industry.

Industry veterans Tracy Vasquez and Steven Getty to lead hotel-franchise practice within newly expanded Restaurant and Hospitality Finance team.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the expansion of its restaurant-finance platform to cover hotel franchises with the hiring of two veteran bankers to its Restaurant and Hospitality Finance team, which is part of MUFG’s Corporate and Investment Banking division.

A sum of 3045306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.0589 and dropped to a low of $4.98 until finishing in the latest session at $5.01.

The one-year MUFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.62.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,079 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 81,608,672, which is approximately -1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 16,921,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.78 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $44.73 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 16,261,999 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 10,177,225 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 188,976,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,415,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,167,547 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,169,996 shares during the same period.