Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that GBT and Sickle Cell Disease Association of America to Host 11th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Conference.

Keynote by Admiral Rachel Levine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc. (SCDAA) will host the 11th Annual Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapeutics Conference on Wednesday, September 14th. The virtual conference, which takes place during National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, is open to the public and will be live streamed on the SCD Therapeutics Conference website and the Facebook page of Sickle Cell Warriors, an SCD community organization.

Over the last 12 months, GBT stock rose by 158.46%. The one-year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.98. The average equity rating for GBT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.58 billion, with 65.59 million shares outstanding and 62.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, GBT stock reached a trading volume of 3080768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBT shares is $66.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $71, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on GBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68.

GBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, GBT shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.34 for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.96, while it was recorded at 67.86 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.72 and a Gross Margin at +93.87. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

GBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,852 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,019,431, which is approximately -0.08% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,772,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.28 million in GBT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $304.3 million in GBT stock with ownership of nearly -20.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT] by around 12,757,701 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,917,259 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 46,727,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,402,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,983,044 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,443 shares during the same period.