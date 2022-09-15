Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] Is Currently -40.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [NASDAQ: VWE] plunged by -$2.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.03 during the day while it closed the day at $3.30. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Vintage Wine Estates Revenue Grew 32% to $75.5 Million in Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022; Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Increased to $293.8 Million.

Diversified business, omnichannel marketing and acquisitions drove revenue growth in all segments.

Fourth quarter business-to-business (“B2B”) sales grew 55% while strong tasting room traffic drove 10% organic growth in direct-to-consumer (“DTC”).

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stock has also loss -40.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VWE stock has declined by -62.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.00% and lost -72.08% year-on date.

The market cap for VWE stock reached $201.79 million, with 61.41 million shares outstanding and 32.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.37K shares, VWE reached a trading volume of 3861608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VWE shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $15 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $9, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on VWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

VWE stock trade performance evaluation

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.65. With this latest performance, VWE shares dropped by -48.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.28 for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.29 and a Gross Margin at +34.14. Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.85.

Return on Total Capital for VWE is now 0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.46. Additionally, VWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 57.20% of VWE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VWE stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 13,454,727, which is approximately -5.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,893,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.85 million in VWE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.66 million in VWE stock with ownership of nearly 1085.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [NASDAQ:VWE] by around 3,529,898 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,816,825 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,069,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,416,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VWE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,078 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,008 shares during the same period.