Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] stock Resumed by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $6.50

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] traded at a high on 09/14/22, posting a 5.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.06. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Vacasa to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Vacasa’s investor website: investors.vacasa.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3941894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vacasa Inc. stands at 7.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.32%.

The market cap for VCSA stock reached $1.74 billion, with 217.73 million shares outstanding and 106.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, VCSA reached a trading volume of 3941894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VCSA stock performed recently?

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, VCSA shares dropped by -22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]

There are presently around $703 million, or 80.20% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.61 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $67.1 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vacasa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 17,891,194 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,862,482 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 147,309,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,063,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,320,784 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,386 shares during the same period.