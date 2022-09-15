Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] is -77.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 11.29%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that TENX: The Pressure’s On: Awaiting Phase 3 Start.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -77.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TENX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3698 and lowest of $0.207 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.96, which means current price is +32.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 272.17K shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 8738139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87.

How has TENX stock performed recently?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.98. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2625, while it was recorded at 0.2086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6168 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -732.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -505.01.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 27.50% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC /IL/ with ownership of 3,819,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,597,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in TENX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.11 million in TENX stock with ownership of nearly -6.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 121,078 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,273,376 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,535,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,930,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,264 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 817,577 shares during the same period.