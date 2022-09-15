Stifel lifts IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces that it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus further to its filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus, previously announced on August 4, 2022. Both documents have been filed with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada, and a corresponding registration statement has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing replaces the previous base shelf prospectus of the Company, filed on May 15, 2020.

These filings will allow the Company, if it chooses, to make offerings of common shares, first preference shares, second preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, of up to US$500 million during the next 25 months in Canada and the United States. The Company renewed its base shelf prospectus to maintain financial flexibility. The net proceeds from any such offerings may be used by the Company to, among other things, fund ongoing operations and capital expenditures, including the construction and development of the Côté Gold project, reduce its level of outstanding indebtedness from time to time, fund other discretionary capital programs, and for general corporate purposes.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock is now -59.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IAG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $1.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.77, which means current price is +14.29% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 3548850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Raymond James kept a Underperform rating on IAG stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 3.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3814, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4301 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $319 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 47,628,360, which is approximately 1.367% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 40,099,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.33 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $37.65 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly 179.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 45,814,901 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 17,765,419 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 185,258,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,839,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,438,378 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,377,356 shares during the same period.