Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] moved down -2.04: Why It’s Important

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $27.43 on 09/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.49, while the highest price level was $28.42. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.34 percent and weekly performance of -7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 3120598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $45.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $76, while Truist kept a Buy rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -21.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.88, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 38.74 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,531 million, or 86.80% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,292,354, which is approximately 9.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,341,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.93 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $155.7 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 20,499,591 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 16,695,769 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 55,075,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,270,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,506,465 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,316,780 shares during the same period.