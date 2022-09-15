Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] is -1.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] closed the trading session at $10.01 on 09/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.00, while the highest price level was $10.035.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.77 percent and weekly performance of 0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, IPOF reached to a volume of 8318765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IPOF stock trade performance evaluation

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, IPOF shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: Insider Ownership positions

50 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 17,678,080 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 13,186,818 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 42,744,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,609,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,734,692 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,339,214 shares during the same period.