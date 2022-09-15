SES AI Corporation [SES] Is Currently 1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] gained 1.52% or 0.08 points to close at $5.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3687191 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that SES Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results.

Total operating expenses were $19.1 million, an increase of $12.5 million from a year ago, reflecting an increase in headcount to support battery cell and AI software development and costs associated with being a public company.

Financial guidance for 2022 is unchanged from our guidance issued with our first quarter results, with cash used in operations and capital expenditures expected to range between $95 million and $115 million.

It opened the trading session at $5.23, the shares rose to $5.66 and dropped to $5.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SES points out that the company has recorded -16.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 532.72K shares, SES reached to a volume of 3687191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SES AI Corporation [SES]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SES AI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for SES stock

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 27.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at SES AI Corporation [SES]

There are presently around $482 million, or 38.10% of SES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 33,056,337, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 31,515,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.92 million in SES stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $26.8 million in SES stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SES AI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in SES AI Corporation [NYSE:SES] by around 12,786,765 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,370,029 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 75,818,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,975,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SES stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,979,895 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 746,526 shares during the same period.