SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] fell -84.51% so far this year. What now?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] traded at a high on 09/14/22, posting a 23.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on September 14, 2022 that SciSparc Enters Agreement to Acquire Wellution™, Top Seller of American Food Supplements and Cosmetics Brand on Amazon, for $20 million.

Wellution™ offers dozens of products including natural supplements, creams, gels and hemp-based products on Amazon.com Marketplace.

SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Merhavit M.R.M Holding and Management Ltd (“M.R.M”), to acquire its rights to purchase, Wellution™, a top- seller Amazon.com Marketplace (“Amazon”) account, American food supplements and cosmetics brand and trademark (the “Brand”). The Company has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., to hold the new assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 91395883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SciSparc Ltd. stands at 21.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.99%.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $3.40 million, with 3.53 million shares outstanding and 3.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 91395883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.63. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3016, while it was recorded at 0.8069 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5688 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.96% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 113,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SPRC stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19000.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 354,857 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,918 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 98,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,857 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,261 shares during the same period.