Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] Is Currently 2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] closed the trading session at $107.57 on 09/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.05, while the highest price level was $107.67. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Sarepta Therapeutics Prices $1.0 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027.

With current cash and projected revenue, offering is expected to fund operations to profitability.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the pricing of $980.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes that will mature on September 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted. The notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) (the “Rule 144A offering”). Sarepta has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on September 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.46 percent and weekly performance of -4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SRPT reached to a volume of 4610453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $130.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $157 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.67.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.47, while it was recorded at 113.39 for the last single week of trading, and 82.55 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.00 and a Gross Margin at +80.76. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,851 million, or 83.60% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,420,047, which is approximately 1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,232,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.02 million in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $603.22 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 1.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 7,005,043 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 6,880,080 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 59,102,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,987,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,585,769 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 882,079 shares during the same period.