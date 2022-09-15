ROTH Capital lifts Phunware Inc. [PHUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] price surged by 15.60 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Phunware Sets September 2022 Financial Conference Schedule.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to present and hold one-on-one meetings at the following financial conferences in September 2022:.

2nd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference – September 8, 2022Virtually presenting Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conferenceExecutives: COO Randall Crowder.

A sum of 7473205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Phunware Inc. shares reached a high of $1.70 and dropped to a low of $1.40 until finishing in the latest session at $1.63.

The one-year PHUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.99. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4442, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1293 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 12.30% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,031,375, which is approximately 17.76% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,249,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.23 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 1.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 1,348,980 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,897,981 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,012,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,259,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 356,747 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,616,225 shares during the same period.