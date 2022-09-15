Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] is -15.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Rithm Capital Rings in Rebrand with NYSE Opening Bell.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) and the Company’s President, CEO and Chairman Michael Nierenberg rang the opening bell today at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Rithm Capital’s recent rebrand, ticker symbol change, and internalization of management. The bell ringing event symbolizes a new chapter in the Company’s evolution as Rithm Capital reinforces its position as a leading provider of capital and services to the financial services and real estate sectors.

A sum of 3625477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.86M shares. Rithm Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $9.1099 and dropped to a low of $8.93 until finishing in the latest session at $9.06.

The one-year RITM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.5. The average equity rating for RITM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

RITM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rithm Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

RITM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,011 million, or 48.20% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,779,054, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,950,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.93 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $127.78 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -7.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 21,381,528 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 17,183,159 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 183,441,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,006,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,414,423 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,301,170 shares during the same period.