Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Revenue clocked in at $13.04 billion, down -64.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Actress and Entrepreneur Lacey Chabert Launches First-Ever Apparel Collection Exclusively with HSN.

The Lacy Chabert Collection reimagines loungewear and includes special ‘Mommy & Me’ matching garments.

HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the exclusive launch of The Lacey Chabert Collection, the first-ever apparel line from actress, entrepreneur and mother Lacey Chabert. Inspired by precious moments shared with family, The Lacey Chabert Collection reimagines loungewear and includes special “Mommy & Me” matching garments. The collection is available exclusively on HSN.com. HSN is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

A sum of 7066554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.49M shares. Qurate Retail Inc. shares reached a high of $2.785 and dropped to a low of $2.56 until finishing in the latest session at $2.73.

The one-year QRTEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.46. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -28.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $888 million, or 88.60% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.54 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.51 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,584,907 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 55,630,787 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 216,964,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,180,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,233,613 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 24,198,253 shares during the same period.