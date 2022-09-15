Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] Stock trading around $0.34 per share: What’s Next?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] gained 6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Quanergy Partners with Fabrinet to Expand Global Manufacturing of LiDAR Sensors.

Fabrinet Will Help Quanergy Scale to Meet Growing Demand.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that the company will partner with Fabrinet, a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors.

Quanergy Systems Inc. represents 116.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.21 million with the latest information. QNGY stock price has been found in the range of $0.31 to $0.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, QNGY reached a trading volume of 4214834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98.

Trading performance analysis for QNGY stock

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.00. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3433, while it was recorded at 0.3090 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3726 for the last 200 days.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., holding 507,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in QNGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly 9.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 860,307 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 407,520 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,052,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,320,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 670,222 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 303,675 shares during the same period.