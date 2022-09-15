PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $52

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.33%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

Over the last 12 months, PENN stock dropped by -59.01%. The one-year PENN Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.37. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.80 billion, with 164.80 million shares outstanding and 157.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, PENN stock reached a trading volume of 4812920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $51.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $51, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PENN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 34 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.23, while it was recorded at 31.84 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PENN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 5.64%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,088 million, or 84.60% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,826,118, which is approximately 7.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,802,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.77 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $342.73 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -30.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 21,836,287 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 19,720,732 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 91,299,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,856,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,390,476 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,433,238 shares during the same period.