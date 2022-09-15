Market cap of Twilio Inc. [TWLO] reaches 13.63B – now what?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] traded at a high on 09/14/22, posting a 10.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.97. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (PT) / 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13379630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twilio Inc. stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.85%.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $13.63 billion, with 182.35 million shares outstanding and 171.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 13379630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $140.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $90, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TWLO stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 240 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.13.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.47, while it was recorded at 73.22 for the last single week of trading, and 144.32 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $11,374 million, or 84.50% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,895,596, which is approximately 21.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,297,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $802.89 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $730.57 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,698,898 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 20,488,449 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 100,693,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,880,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,649 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 3,960,580 shares during the same period.