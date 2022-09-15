Market cap of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] reaches 3.15B – now what?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] slipped around -0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.84 at the close of the session, down -4.49%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference and 2022 NIC Fall Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference September 13-14, 2022, at the Conrad New York Downtown Hotel in New York, New York.

Additionally, on September 14-16, 2022, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and other members of the company’s investments team will participate in the 2022 NIC Fall Conference at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock is now 2.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBRA Stock saw the intraday high of $14.50 and lowest of $13.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.60, which means current price is +20.98% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 7476972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBRA shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 252.01.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.07 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 14.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.90 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,830 million, or 90.10% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,890,193, which is approximately -1.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,475,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.46 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $234.99 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 21,904,247 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 16,781,273 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 165,797,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,482,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,214,051 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415,286 shares during the same period.