Market cap of Jianzhi Education Technology Gr [JZ] reaches 20.00M – now what?

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr [NASDAQ: JZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.76%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $25 Million Initial Public Offering of American Depository Shares for its Client Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ).

Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (“Jianzhi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million of 5,000,000 ADSs of its American Depository Share (“ADS”) at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ADS from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering closed on August 30, 2022 and the Company’s ADSs began trading on August 26, 2022 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JZ”.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book runner to the Offering. Kirkland & Ellis International LLP served as counsel to the Company, and Sidley Austin LLP served as counsel to Univest Securities, LLC.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.00 million, with 5.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, JZ stock reached a trading volume of 6988968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jianzhi Education Technology Gr is set at 15.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56.

JZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr [JZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.18. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading.