Market cap of AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] reaches 726.10M – now what?

AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE: AMTD] traded at a high on 09/14/22, posting a 50.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.95. The company report on August 16, 2022 that AMTD IDEA Group to Inject US$500 Million Worth of Global Portfolio of Premium Real Estate Assets Located in Major Cities into AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA Group”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD IDEA Group had entered into certain agreements (the “AMTD Assets Agreements”) with AMTD Group and AMTD Digital. Pursuant to the terms of the AMTD Assets Agreements:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005492/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 77602266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMTD IDEA Group stands at 19.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.38%.

The market cap for AMTD stock reached $726.10 million, with 210.51 million shares outstanding and 152.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.68M shares, AMTD reached a trading volume of 77602266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56.

How has AMTD stock performed recently?

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.29. With this latest performance, AMTD shares dropped by -13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0544, while it was recorded at 1.4960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5651 for the last 200 days.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +137.26 and a Gross Margin at +99.86. AMTD IDEA Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 16.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $4,860,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.AMTD IDEA Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]

Positions in AMTD IDEA Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE:AMTD] by around 34,610 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,723 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,273,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,310,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,894 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623 shares during the same period.