Jefferies slashes price target on Zillow Group Inc. [Z] – find out why.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Up all night: 40% of renters report losing sleep when trying to find a new place.

Finding and landing a rental is stressing people out. The typical monthly rent in the U.S. has soared to a record high of $2,031, and a new Zillow survey shows how tired and burnt out Americans are as they search for new homes and apartments. Two in five recent renters said they lost sleep during their search, with many fretting about cost, communication and competition.[i].

A sum of 3241541 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. Zillow Group Inc. shares reached a high of $35.80 and dropped to a low of $34.61 until finishing in the latest session at $35.66.

The one-year Z stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.33. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.62, while it was recorded at 36.70 for the last single week of trading, and 45.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,268 million, or 99.75% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,972,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.21 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $492.31 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 30.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

164 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,344,662 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 24,519,392 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 129,911,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,775,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,547 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,997,164 shares during the same period.