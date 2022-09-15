Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Revenue clocked in at $3.81 billion, down -40.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] price plunged by -0.98 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Data from the MIRROR Randomized Controlled Trial of KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) Injection with Methotrexate Published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

— Month 6 data showed a greater than 30 percentage-point increase in efficacy, and a significant reduction in infusion reactions from 31% to 4% –.

— Publication of data follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of expanded labeling of KRYSTEXXA co-administered with methotrexate on July 7, 2022 –.

A sum of 3151430 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares reached a high of $65.00 and dropped to a low of $63.51 until finishing in the latest session at $63.76.

The one-year HZNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.75. The average equity rating for HZNP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $105.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

HZNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.10, while it was recorded at 64.59 for the last single week of trading, and 90.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

HZNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 9.40%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,333 million, or 95.10% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,922,375, which is approximately 2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,598,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $930.8 million in HZNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $772.36 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -20.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 21,311,398 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 18,089,942 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 169,717,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,118,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,755,838 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,931,629 shares during the same period.