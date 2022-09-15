GoPro Inc. [GPRO] is -44.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.79 during the day while it closed the day at $5.77. The company report on September 14, 2022 that GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Black Cameras That Send Highlight Videos to Your Phone.

New GoPro Cameras Feature Larger Sensor, 10-Bit Color Video, New Ultra-Wide ‘HyperView’ Field of View, HyperSmooth 5.0 Video Stabilization, Full 360-Degree Horizon Lock and High Performance Enduro Battery.

GoPro Subscribers Enjoy Automatic Cloud Backup and Highlight Videos Sent to Their Phone.

GoPro Inc. stock has also loss -0.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPRO stock has inclined by 0.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.28% and lost -44.03% year-on date.

The market cap for GPRO stock reached $879.29 million, with 156.65 million shares outstanding and 127.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 4766366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $11 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GPRO stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPRO shares from 9.80 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.20. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 89.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.28.

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $514 million, or 70.80% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,869,392, which is approximately -0.651% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,674,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.36 million in GPRO stocks shares; and PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $39.79 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -9.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 8,010,432 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 11,259,984 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 69,776,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,046,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,328 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,300,756 shares during the same period.