For R1 RCM Inc. [RCM], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.23 during the day while it closed the day at $21.20. The company report on September 8, 2022 that R1 Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

R1 RCM Inc. (“R1”) (NASDAQ: RCM) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP (“TCP-ASC”), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. R1 will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholder but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as underwriters for the proposed offering.

R1 RCM Inc. stock has also loss -4.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCM stock has inclined by 7.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.40% and lost -16.83% year-on date.

The market cap for RCM stock reached $9.03 billion, with 278.75 million shares outstanding and 272.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 3169217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $30.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $28 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 21.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 18.10%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,392 million, or 83.90% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,373,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,990,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.0 million in RCM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.69 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 104,228,458 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 15,604,200 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 87,318,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,151,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,438,573 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,346,413 shares during the same period.