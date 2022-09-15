For Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] slipped around -1.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $76.76 at the close of the session, down -1.75%. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Call of Duty Showcase Event to Reveal Future of Franchise.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Special Event Includes Live Gameplay by Top Global Streamers and Content Creators.

Activision will reveal the latest details on the future of Call of Duty® on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The franchise showcase event titled “Call of Duty®: Next” will feature new details on Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, as well as the upcoming Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta, the new Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is now 15.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATVI Stock saw the intraday high of $78.04 and lowest of $76.635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.90, which means current price is +23.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 5846313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $93.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $54 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 95 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.02, while it was recorded at 77.70 for the last single week of trading, and 76.09 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 10.85%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $47,937 million, or 83.00% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,401,150, which is approximately 6.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,958,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.55 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -2.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 40,467,111 shares. Additionally, 585 investors decreased positions by around 54,925,289 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 529,110,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,503,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,268,142 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 6,318,257 shares during the same period.