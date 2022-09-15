First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $23.29 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on August 25, 2022 that First Horizon Recognized by Forbes as one of The Best Employers for Women 2022.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of The Best Employers for Women 2022. Read the full announcement on Forbes.com.

The Best Employers for Women 2022 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:.

A sum of 4930847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $23.44 and dropped to a low of $23.08 until finishing in the latest session at $23.29.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.39. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.40.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,271 million, or 83.50% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,077,591, which is approximately 0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,190,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $419.39 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 26.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 57,725,499 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 51,136,796 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 332,148,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,011,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,759,610 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 9,725,711 shares during the same period.