Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] Revenue clocked in at $2.56 billion, up 14.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] gained 4.41% or 0.3 points to close at $7.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3148988 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Ferroglobe Reports Record Financial Performance in Second Quarter 2022.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the second quarter 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.94, the shares rose to $7.3515 and dropped to $6.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSM points out that the company has recorded -2.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GSM reached to a volume of 3148988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GSM stock

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.56 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.71.

Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]

There are presently around $556 million, or 41.30% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,000,000, which is approximately -15.385% of the company’s market cap and around 48.76% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,437,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.81 million in GSM stocks shares; and WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $35.2 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly 14.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 10,607,590 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,920,449 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 60,771,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,299,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,757,762 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 627,260 shares during the same period.