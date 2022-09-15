Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Is Currently -0.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] loss -0.35% or -0.49 points to close at $138.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3313475 shares. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Dollar Tree, Inc. Names Jeffrey A. Davis as Chief Financial Officer.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced a key executive leadership addition, as Jeffrey A. Davis will be joining the organization as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Jeff Davis will be joining the Dollar Tree team as our new Chief Financial Officer. For many years, Jeff has been recognized as a strong and collaborative retail business partner, driving superior financial and operational results,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jeff has a proven track record of strategic leadership, and building and developing talented teams. I believe his skill set and experiences are the perfect fit for Dollar Tree, as we continue to fill key executive roles and execute on the transformation of our company.”.

It opened the trading session at $138.93, the shares rose to $139.44 and dropped to $136.6853, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DLTR points out that the company has recorded -8.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, DLTR reached to a volume of 3313475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $165.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $140 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on DLTR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for DLTR stock

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.29, while it was recorded at 141.65 for the last single week of trading, and 150.97 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 20.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $30,088 million, or 99.40% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,138,804, which is approximately -1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and MANTLE RIDGE LP, currently with $1.57 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 18,893,847 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 18,045,106 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 181,077,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,016,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,558,814 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,738,821 shares during the same period.