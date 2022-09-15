Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $97

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] jumped around 1.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $88.05 at the close of the session, up 1.93%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Air Emissions Report Confirms Constellation Produces the Most Carbon-Free Electricity and Has the Cleanest Generation Fleet Among Large Power Producers.

Next cleanest peer company has nearly quadruple the rate of carbon dioxide emissions as Constellation.

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, has by far the lowest rate of carbon dioxide emissions among the 20 largest investor-owned power producers in the United States, according to an independent analysis based on publicly reported air emissions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3582460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $86.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

How has CEG stock performed recently?

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.42 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.62, while it was recorded at 87.17 for the last single week of trading.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at -0.37. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43.

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $23,423 million, or 83.10% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,136,668, which is approximately 1.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,296,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.13 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 34,676,264 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 24,422,754 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 206,915,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,014,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,365,803 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,618,795 shares during the same period.