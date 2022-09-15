Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.67 during the day while it closed the day at $33.35. The company report on September 6, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 2011887. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also loss -3.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has inclined by 4.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.78% and lost -2.34% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $15.89 billion, with 480.30 million shares outstanding and 478.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4009720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 121.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.45, while it was recorded at 34.07 for the last single week of trading, and 34.01 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 3.46%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,565 million, or 86.00% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,817,350, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,073,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $931.1 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 11.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 33,366,464 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 34,718,749 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 338,656,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,741,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,077,894 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,276,374 shares during the same period.